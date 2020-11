Milky Way’s Central Bulge Stars Formed in Single Burst of Formation over 10 Billion Years Ago



Added: 05.11.2020 15:02 | 4 views | 0 comments



Most stars in the central 1,000 light-years of the Milky Way’s hub formed when it was swollen with infalling gas more than 10 billion years ago, according to astronomers from the Blanco DECam Bulge Survey. “Many other spiral galaxies look like the Milky Way and have similar bulges,” said co-lead author Dr. Christian Johnson, an [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »