Analysis reveals high burden of musculoskeletal disorders across the globe



Source: www.nature.com



Musculoskeletal disorders -- which affect muscles, tendons, ligaments, bones, and joints -- can severely affect individuals' physical and mental health, and they're especially prevalent among aging adults. Although many researchers are studying these conditions and their rates in different regions of the world, no study to date has provided an overview of the burden of all musculoskeletal disorders.