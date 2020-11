Added: 05.11.2020 13:02 | 11 views | 0 comments

Gentoo penguins (Pygoscelis papua) have previously been recognized to be a single species divided into several subspecies. However, a study led by University of Bath researchers has now identified four distinct gentoo penguin species. Gentoo penguins live in a range of latitudes in the southern hemisphere and are currently split into two subspecies, Pygoscelis papua [...]