Crystals reveal the danger of sleeping volcanoes



Added: 05.11.2020



Most active volcanoes on Earth are dormant and are normally not considered hazardous. A team of volcanologists has devised a technique that can predict their devastating potential. The scientists used zircon, a tiny crystal contained in volcanic rocks, to estimate the volume of magma that could be erupted once Nevado de Toluca volcano (Mexico) will wake up from its dormancy. Up to 350 km3 of magma are currently lying below. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists, Mexico, Volcanoes, GM Tags: Sleep