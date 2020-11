Added: 05.11.2020 10:13 | 8 views | 0 comments

On October 27, 2020, at 4:40 EDT (1:40 p.m. PDT), NASA’s Mars 2020 spacecraft, which includes the Perseverance rover and the Ingenuity helicopter, reached its halfway point - 235.4 million km (146.3 million miles) - on its journey to Mars. “On October 27, Mars 2020 was just as many miles in its metaphorical rearview mirror [...]