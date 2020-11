Brown carbon 'tarballs' detected in Himalayan atmosphere



Source: www.pitara.com



Some people refer to the Himalaya-Tibetan Plateau as the 'third pole' because the region has the largest reserve of glacial snow and ice outside of the north and south poles. The glaciers, which are extremely sensitive to climate change and human influence, have been retreating over the past decade. Now, researchers have detected light-absorbing 'tarballs' in the Himalayan atmosphere, which could contribute to glacial melt. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Climate change, Cher Tags: NFL