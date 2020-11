'Environmentally-friendly' tableware harms marine animals



A new study compares the effects of two types of disposable dishes on the marine environment -- regular plastic disposable dishes and more expensive bioplastic disposable dishes certified by various international organizations -- and determines that the bioplastic dishes had a similar effect on marine animals as regular plastic dishes. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Animals