Scientists generate realistic storm turbulence in the lab



Added: 04.11.2020



Source: www.umces.edu



Turbulence is an omnipresent phenomenon - and one of the great mysteries of physics. A research team has now succeeded in generating realistic storm turbulence in the wind tunnel of the Center for Wind Energy Research (ForWind). More in www.sciencedaily.com »