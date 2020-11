Scientists grow carbon nanotube 'forest' much longer than any other



Added: 04.11.2020 15:22 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: phys.org



Carbon nanotube (CNT) forests are a solution to scaling up the production of CNTs, which are becoming a staple in many industries. However, even the best catalyst used to grow these forests deteriorates quickly, capping possible forest length at ~2 cm. Now, scientists have proposed a way to ensure longer catalyst lifetime and higher growth rate, creating a CNT forest that is a record seven times longer than any existing CNT array. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists