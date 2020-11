Divide and conquer--modular controller design strategy makes upgrading power grids easier



Scientists have developed a novel approach for the modular design of controllers for large-scale network systems. Their strategy, which provides a completely decentralized method to design controllers for subsystems of a larger whole, could be readily applied in power grids, greatly simplifying the task of sequentially upgrading individual subdivisions while ensuring stability and performance. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists