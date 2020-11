Understanding the spread of infectious diseases



Source: www.artlyst.com



Physicists have shown in model simulations that the COVID-19 infection rates decrease significantly through social distancing. For this, they combined the dynamical density functional theory to describe interacting particles and the SIR model, a theory to describe the spread of infectious diseases. More in www.sciencedaily.com »