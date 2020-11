Tricking fake news detectors with malicious user comments



Source: www.ccn.com



New research shows how fake news detectors can be manipulated through user comments to flag true news as false and false news as true. This attack approach could give adversaries the ability to influence the detector's assessment of the story even if they are not the story's original author. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: NFL