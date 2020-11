Research lays groundwork for ultra-thin, energy efficient photodetector on glass



Added: 04.11.2020 16:47 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideshare.net



Though we may not always realize it, photodetectors contribute greatly to the convenience of modern life. Also known as photosensors, photodetectors convert light energy into electrical signals to complete tasks such as opening automatic sliding doors and automatically adjusting a cell phone's screen brightness in different lighting conditions. More in www.sciencedaily.com »