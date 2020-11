Why protecting the brain against infection takes guts



Source: www.youtube.com



The brain is uniquely protected against invading bacteria and viruses, but its defence mechanism has long remained a mystery. Now, a study in mice, confirmed in human samples, has shown that the brain has a surprising ally in its protection: the gut. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Bacteria