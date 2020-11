How birth experience shapes development



Added: 04.11.2020 18:15 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: openmirrors.wordpress.com



During birth, hormones in the body surge in both mother and baby, sent along by the nervous system. These stress hormones are there to spur delivery and to help a baby adapt to living outside the womb. A new study finds how one is born can have an effect on the amount of stress hormones released at the time of delivery. For example, vaginal delivery had the highest presence of birth signaling hormones. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Women, ADATA Tags: Surgery