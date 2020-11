Hubble Sees Collision of Two Lenticular Galaxies



Source: phys.org



Two massive lenticular galaxies, NGC 2292 and NGC 2293, approached one another too closely in the distant past, gravity causing them to affect each other and slowly merge into one giant galaxy. NGC 2292 and NGC 2293 are located about 120 million light-years away in the constellation of Canis Major. Both galaxies were discovered by [...]