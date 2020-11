Added: 03.11.2020 18:11 | 10 views | 0 comments

Filikomys primaevus, a new genus and species of multituberculate mammal that lived during the Late Cretaceous epoch, has been identified from multi-individual aggregates of skulls and skeletons found at a dinosaur nesting site in Montana, the United States. The well-preserved fossils indicate that Filikomys primaevus engaged in multi-generational, group-nesting and burrowing behavior, representing the first [...]