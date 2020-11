The cement for coral reefs



Coral reefs are hotspots of biodiversity. As they can withstand heavy storms, they offer many species a safe home. A team has now discovered that a very specific type of 'cement' is responsible for the stability of coral reefs - by forming a hard calcareous skeleton, coralline red algae stabilize the reefs, and have been doing so for at least 150 million years. More in www.sciencedaily.com »



