Harnessing the 'wisdom of crowds' can help combat antibiotic over-prescription



Added: 03.11.2020 18:22 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: journal.thriveglobal.com



A new study has demonstrated that using the 'wisdom of crowds' (also known as collective intelligence) of three or more medical prescribers, can improve decisions about antibiotic prescribing and help combat rising levels of antibiotic resistance. More in www.sciencedaily.com »