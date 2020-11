Mars Express Spots Triple Crater on Red Planet



ESA’s Mars Express orbiter has spotted three overlapping craters in Noachis Terra, an extensive landmass in the southern hemisphere of Mars. The highland regions of the southern hemisphere of Mars are covered with impact craters, which are much more numerous than in the Martian northern hemisphere, which proves that these regions are among the oldest [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » The Martian Tags: Mars