Students develop tool to predict the carbon footprint of algorithms



Within the scientific community, it is estimated that artificial intelligence -- otherwise meant to serve as a means to effectively combat climate change -- will become one of the most egregious CO2 culprits should current trends continue. To raise awareness about the challenge, two students have launched a tool to calculate the carbon footprint of developing deep learning models. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Climate change Tags: Students