From nitrate crisis to phosphate crisis?



Added: 03.11.2020 15:47 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.euractiv.com



The aim of the EU Nitrates Directive is to reduce nitrates leaking into the environment and to prevent pollution of water supplies. The widely accepted view is that this will help protect threatened plant species which can be damaged by high levels of nutrients like nitrates. However, an international team has discovered that many threatened plant species will suffer because of this policy. More in www.sciencedaily.com » ISIS Tags: EU