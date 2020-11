Added: 03.11.2020 15:47 | 8 views | 0 comments

Sorting huge amounts of data is a bottleneck in protein research, a field that is crucial to make use of the gene-editing technology CRISPR and fully understand diseases like cancer, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Now, researchers have employed artificial intelligence to do the heavy lifting -- and do so in a way that can ensure common international standards while making advanced protein science more accessible.