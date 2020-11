Review finds almost 20 percent of COVID-19 patients only show gastrointestinal symptoms



Source: www.reviewjournal.com



Almost one in five patients with COVID-19 may only show gastrointestinal symptoms, according to a review of academic studies. The findings of the review suggest abdominal radiologists need to remain vigilant during the pandemic while imaging patients. More in www.sciencedaily.com »