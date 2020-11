Increasing the efficiency of organic solar cells



Added: 03.11.2020 12:55 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.aivanet.com



Organic solar cells are cheaper to produce and more flexible than their counterparts made of crystalline silicon, but do not offer the same level of efficiency or stability. Researchers demonstrated that increases in efficiency can be achieved using luminescent acceptor molecules. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher