Lizard skull fossil is new and 'perplexing' extinct species



Added: 02.11.2020



Source: www.sciencemag.org



A new species of extinct lizard, Kopidosaurus perplexus, has just been described. The first part of the name references the lizard's distinct teeth; a 'kopis' is a curved blade used in ancient Greece. But the second part is a nod to the 'perplexing' matter of just where the extinct lizard should be placed on the tree of life. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Teeth Tags: Greece