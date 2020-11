Self-watering soil could transform farming



A new type of soil created by engineers can pull water from the air and distribute it to plants, potentially expanding the map of farmable land around the globe to previously inhospitable places and reducing water use in agriculture at a time of growing droughts. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Oil