New simulation finds max cost for cost-effective health treatments



Added: 02.11.2020 22:32 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: cardcow.com



As health care costs balloon in the U.S., experts say it may be important to analyze whether those costs translate into better population health. A new study analyzed existing data to find a dividing line - or ''threshold - for what makes a treatment cost-effective or not. More in www.sciencedaily.com »