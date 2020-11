Beetle larvae think with brain 'under construction'



Source: www.whatsthatbug.com



In human brains, hundreds of billions of nerve cells are interconnected in the most complicated way. This is no different for insects, although their brains 'only' have up to one million nerve cells. To a large extent, the brain develops in the embryo, but in many animals it is completed only after birth. Biologists found that beetle larvae start using their brains, although still 'under construction'.