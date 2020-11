Denisovan Mitochondrial DNA Found in Tibetan Cave



Added: 02.11.2020 17:11 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.wabe.org



In 1980, the 160,000-year-old fossilized partial jawbone of a Denisovan - the so-called Xiahe mandible - was found in Baishiya Karst Cave, a limestone cave at the northeast margin of the Tibetan Plateau. Now, an international team of researchers has extracted genetic material from the sediments in Baishiya Karst Cave and identified mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Cher Tags: DNA