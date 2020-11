Added: 02.11.2020 14:30 | 12 views | 0 comments

Two Australian bee species, Reepenia bituberculata and Meroglossa gemmata, have adapted their vision for night-time conditions, according to a paper published in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research; both species possess enlarged compound and simple eyes which allow more light to be gathered when compared to their daytime kin. Bees play a key role in terrestrial [...]