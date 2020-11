A malformation illustrates the incredible plasticity of the brain



Source: posterng.netkey.at



One in 4,000 people is born without a corpus callosum, a brain structure consisting of neural fibers that are used to transfer information between hemisphere. 25% of them do not have any symptoms. Neuroscientists discovered that when the neuronal fibers that act as a bridge between the hemispheres are missing, the brain reorganizes itself and creates an impressive number of connections inside each hemisphere, recreating connections using alternative neural pathways. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists Tags: EU