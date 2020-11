Intelligent cameras enhance human perception



Source: www.securityinfowatch.com



A team of researchers has developed an intelligent camera that achieves not only high spatial and temporal but also spectral resolution. The camera has a wide range of applications that can improve environmental protection and resource conservation measures as well as autonomous driving or modern agriculture.