New fault zone measurements could help us to understand subduction earthquakes



Added: 30.10.2020



Source: www.todayifoundout.com



Researchers have conducted detailed structural analyses of a fault zone in central Japan to identify the specific conditions that lead to devastating earthquake. The seismic slip processes that were inferred based on the measurements may be applicable to other subduction zones, such as those below the oceans. The gathered data could be applied in future attempts to describe or model the subduction earthquakes that lead to ground shaking and tsunami risk. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Earthquakes, Cher Tags: Japan