Water on ancient Mars



Source: mars.nasa.gov



A meteorite that originated on Mars billions of years ago reveals details of ancient impact events on the red planet. Certain minerals from the Martian crust in the meteorite are oxidized, suggesting the presence of water during the impact that created the meteorite. The finding helps to fill some gaps in knowledge about the role of water in planet formation. More in www.sciencedaily.com » The Martian Tags: Mars