Astronomers Discover Smallest Free-Floating Exoplanet Yet



Added: 30.10.2020 16:25 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.numerama.com



Astronomers from the OGLE (Optical Gravitational Lensing Experiment) project have discovered a Mars- to Earth-mass free-floating, or rogue, planet through a technique called gravitational microlensing. Gravitational microlensing is a technique that facilitates the discovery of distant objects by using background stars as flashlights. When a star crosses precisely in front of a bright star in [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Mars