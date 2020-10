Catalysts for isotactic polar polypropylenes



Added: 30.10.2020 15:18 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideserve.com



Polypropylene (PP) is one of the most widely used plastics in the world. By controlling the spatial orientation of the propylene building blocks and additional polar components, it should be possible to create a new generation of attractive, engineered, specialty plastics, with improved wettability or enhanced degradability, based on PP. Scientists have now introduced the basis for a new class of palladium catalysts for such polymerizations. More in www.sciencedaily.com » SPA Tags: Scientists