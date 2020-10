Evolution of consumption: A psychological ownership framework



Added: 30.10.2020 12:15 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.autoevolution.com



Technological innovations are rapidly changing how we consume goods and services. In many domains, we are trading ownership of private material goods for access to use shared and experiential goods and services. This article outlines how the downstream effects of these consumption changes are channeled through their influence on psychological ownership -- the feeling that a thing is MINE. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: NFL