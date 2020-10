Mountain Gorillas are Friendly to Familiar Neighbors, New Study Finds



Mountain gorillas (Gorilla beringei beringei) live in tight-knit groups, foraging, resting and sleeping together around a core home range and a wider peripheral range. These groups sometimes split permanently, separating gorillas that may have lived together for years and may be closely related. A new study, published in the Journal of Animal Ecology, shows groups [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Sleep