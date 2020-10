Added: 29.10.2020 19:20 | 7 views | 0 comments

Archaeologists have discovered figures of animals, mainly bison, engraved in a Gravettian style in three caves in northern Spain. The three decorated caves, named Aitzbitarte III, V and IX, were discovered in 2015 in Aitzbitarte Hill in the easternmost part of Spain’s Cantabrian region. The caves contain fine engravings of bison, horses, aurochs and birds [...]