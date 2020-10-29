Denisovan DNA in the genome of early East Asians



Added: 29.10.2020 18:17 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.theapricity.com



Researchers analyzed the genome of the oldest human fossil found in Mongolia to date and show that the 34,000-year-old woman inherited around 25 percent of her DNA from western Eurasians, demonstrating that people moved across the Eurasian continent shortly after it had first been settled by the ancestors of present-day populations. This individual and a 40,000-year-old individual from China also carried DNA from Denisovans, an extinct form of hominins that inhabited Asia before modern humans arrived. More in www.sciencedaily.com » DNA, Cher Tags: EU