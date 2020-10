Touch and taste? It's all in the tentacles



Added: 29.10.2020 18:20 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.seeker.com



Scientists identified a novel family of sensors in the first layer of cells inside the suction cups that have adapted to react and detect molecules that don't dissolve well in water. The research suggests these sensors, called chemotactile receptors, use these molecules to help the animal figure out what it's touching and whether that object is prey. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists Tags: Animals