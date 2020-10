Direction decided by rate of coin flip in quantum world



Source: www.widewalls.ch



Flip a coin. Heads? Take a step to the left. Tails? Take a step to the right. In the quantum world? Go in both directions at once, like a wave spreading out. Called the walker analogy, this random process can be applied in both classical and quantum algorithms used in state-of-the-art technologies such as artificial intelligence and data search processes. However, the randomness also makes the walk difficult to control, making it more difficult to precisely design systems. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Technology