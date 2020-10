Cometary Activity Spotted on Distant Centaur



Added: 29.10.2020 17:25 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.mortenson.com



A team of astronomers from Northern Arizona University and Lowell Observatory has discovered cometary activity on 2014 OG392, a distant centaur object discovered in 2014. Centaurs are minor planets thought to have originated in the outer region of our Solar System known as the Kuiper Belt. Active centaurs enigmatically display prominent comet-like features such as [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » GM Tags: Displays