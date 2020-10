Ancient marine predator had a built-in float



Source: www.slideshare.net



About 240 million years ago, when reptiles ruled the ocean, a small lizard-like predator floated near the bottom of the edges in shallow water, picking off prey with fang-like teeth. A short and flat tail, used for balance, helps identify it as a new species, according to new research. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Teeth