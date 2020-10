Sea turtle nesting season winding down in Florida, some numbers are up and it's unexpected



Source: www.mynews13.com



Florida's sea turtle nesting surveying comes to a close on Halloween and like everything else in 2020, the season was a bit weird. The number of green sea turtle nests on central and southern Brevard County, Florida beaches monitored by University of Central biologists were way up during a year they should have been down based on nearly 40 years of historical data. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Florida