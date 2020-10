Cyclopropenylidene Detected in Atmosphere of Titan



Using high sensitivity spectroscopic observations from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), astronomers have detected a small cyclic molecule called cyclopropenylidene (C3H2) in the atmosphere of Titan, the largest moon of Saturn. "When I realized I was looking at cyclopropenylidene, my first thought was, 'Well, this is really unexpected," said Dr. Conor Nixon, a planetary