An international team of researchers has found extraterrestrial hydrocarbons, sulfurized and nitrogen-containing compounds in the Hamburg meteorite, which landed on frozen lakes in Michigan in 2018. The Hamburg meteorite fell on January 16, 2018, near Hamburg, Michigan, after a fireball event observed and reported by 674 witnesses from 10 U.S. states (Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Ohio, [...]