Added: 28.10.2020 18:54 | 16 views | 0 comments

Archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) have found a two-shekalim limestone weight dating from the First Temple period in Jerusalem, Israel. “The weight is dome-shaped with a flat base,” said IAA archaeologists Dr. Barak Monnickendam-Givon and Dr. Tehillah Lieberman. “On the top of the weight is an incised Egyptian symbol resembling a Greek gamma [...]