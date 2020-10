New Fossils of Giant Bony-Toothed Birds Found in Antarctica



Source: peerj.com



Paleontologists have described new fossils of pelagornithid birds from the middle Eocene Submeseta Formation on Seymour Island, Antarctica. Pelagornithids are an extinct group of large flying birds with a fossil record spanning from the late Paleocene to the late Pliocene and a global distribution. Also known as bony-toothed birds, they had bony projections, or struts, [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: SPA